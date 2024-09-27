PM Oli meets with leaders of Qatar, Pakistan and Laos



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is here leading the Nepali delegation to the 79th United Nations General Assembly, had separate meetings with the leaders of Qatar, Pakistan and Laos on Thursday.

The meeting with the Qatar Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, was held at the office of Qatar’s Permanent Mission to the UN. Principal political advisor to PM Oli, Bishnu Prasad Rimal and Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, among other officials were present in this meeting.

Similarly, PM Oli and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting at the UN Headquarters on Thursday. PM’s advisor Rimal and Nepal’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Lok Bahadur Thapa were present in the meeting.

Likewise, Prime Minister Oli and Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, had a meeting at the UN Headquarters. PM’s principal political advisor Rimal, Nepal’s permanent representative to the UN, Lok Bahadur Thapa among other officials were present during the meeting.

Source: National News

Agency RSS