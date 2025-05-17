PM Pays Tributes to Madan Bhandari and Jibaraj Ashrit



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed high respect for the then CPN (UML) General Secretary and popular leader Madan Bhandari and Head of the Party’s Organization Department Jibaraj Ashrit. Taking to his social media account today, Prime Minister Oli has said we bow our heads in the memory of Madan-Ashrit. Their thoughts and guidance will always be our inspiration. “I express my heartfelt tribute and high regards for Madan-Ashrit,” the Prime Minister wrote.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli has said that 32 years ago today the country lost people’s leader Bhandari and skilled organizer Ashrit. “The guiding principle of people’s multi-party democracy promulgated under the leadership of leader Bhandari made democratic change successful,” the Prime Minister has said.

Bhandari, the then UML general secretary, and Ashrit, the head of the organization department, were killed in a road accident at Dasdhunga in Chitwan on 3rd Jetha, 2050 BS.