Trading

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of

Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, is set to

organise a conference focusing on the private sector's role in building

'Smart Bangladesh'.

The event, titled "Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh", will be

held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital

on July 15, 2023.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme as the chief guest.

In this regard, a preparatory meeting was held on Sunday in a city hotel

where the chief of member bodies of all chambers and associations affiliated

with the FBCCI joined, said an FBCCI press release here today.

During the meeting, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin highlighted the private

sector's contribution in shaping the economic progress of Bangladesh.

Jashim mentioned that about 82 percent of the country's business originates

from the private sector. "We'll discuss with the Prime Minister about the

role of the private sector in building a 'Smart Bangladesh'," he added.

He said "Bangladesh Business Summit-2023" was organised to showcase the

country's trade and investment potentials to the world.

FBCCI is going to publish a book capturing the achievements of the Summit.

The book will be presented to the Prime Minister during the business

conference. It will contain the opinions of experts who participated in the

summit while the recommendations and policies discussed during the event will

be included.

"FBCCI will distribute the book to the relevant ministries of the government

later," Jashim added.

FBCCI senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chaudhury Babu, former senior vice-

presidents Mohammad Ali and Monowara Hakim Ali, vice-presidents MA Momen,

Aminul Haque Shamim, Amin Helaly, Habib Ullah Dawn and MA Razzak Khan,

President of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Naser

Ezaz Bijoy, President of Dhaka Chamber of commerce and Industry (DCCI) Sameer

Sattar, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association Helal Uddin and Chief

of member bodies of FBCCI-affiliated chambers and associations were present,

among others, at the programme.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha