The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of
Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, is set to
organise a conference focusing on the private sector's role in building
'Smart Bangladesh'.
The event, titled "Business Conference on Building Smart Bangladesh", will be
held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital
on July 15, 2023.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programme as the chief guest.
In this regard, a preparatory meeting was held on Sunday in a city hotel
where the chief of member bodies of all chambers and associations affiliated
with the FBCCI joined, said an FBCCI press release here today.
During the meeting, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin highlighted the private
sector's contribution in shaping the economic progress of Bangladesh.
Jashim mentioned that about 82 percent of the country's business originates
from the private sector. "We'll discuss with the Prime Minister about the
role of the private sector in building a 'Smart Bangladesh'," he added.
He said "Bangladesh Business Summit-2023" was organised to showcase the
country's trade and investment potentials to the world.
FBCCI is going to publish a book capturing the achievements of the Summit.
The book will be presented to the Prime Minister during the business
conference. It will contain the opinions of experts who participated in the
summit while the recommendations and policies discussed during the event will
be included.
"FBCCI will distribute the book to the relevant ministries of the government
later," Jashim added.
FBCCI senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chaudhury Babu, former senior vice-
presidents Mohammad Ali and Monowara Hakim Ali, vice-presidents MA Momen,
Aminul Haque Shamim, Amin Helaly, Habib Ullah Dawn and MA Razzak Khan,
President of Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Naser
Ezaz Bijoy, President of Dhaka Chamber of commerce and Industry (DCCI) Sameer
Sattar, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association Helal Uddin and Chief
of member bodies of FBCCI-affiliated chambers and associations were present,
among others, at the programme.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha