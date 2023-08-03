General

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's unique expression of respect, honor and love for heroic freedom fighter Majibar Rahman Master, 95, has touched the hearts of millions of people.

The whole city of Rangpur was packed with people centering the divisional grand public rally organised by the district and metropolitan units of Awami League at Zila School ground on Wednesday afternoon.

There was no free space anywhere on the roads and surrounding areas across the city, as everyone came to the ground overflowing the wave of public gathering on the roads to have a close look at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Majibar Rahman, also a language movement veteran and 'Ekushey Padak-2023' awardee, came from his village Khiyarpara in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur to the rally venue that was already turned into a human sea.

Ignoring the scorching hot weather, the 95-year-old Majibar Rahman on a wheelchair reached the stage, as he felt as if he had returned to his youth in the roaring waves of the people, chanting Joy Bangla slogans in the biggest ever public rally in Rangpur.

Majibar Rahman, also a former president of Badarganj Upazila Awami League, respected by all, was sitting on the platform in a wheelchair.

Apart from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there were Presidium members of Awami League, influential ministers, Members of Parliament along with the top leaders of the party on the stage.

Despite being over-aged, Majibar Rahman was staring at the sea of people filling the field when his mind plunged into the tumultuous days of 1971 from the language movement in 1952.

He was thinking for a while about the days when he instantly responded to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and fought for the soil and people of Bengal in 1971.

Suddenly Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came forward and spoke to Majibar Rahman Master, she also inquired about his well-being with her natural earnestness.

Majibar Rahman was moved by the Prime Minister's courtesy and he placed his hand on her head and prayed from the bottom of his heart for Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina.

The unique example of respect, honor and love of the head of the government instantly created an emotional scene, touching everyone as a million people raised their fists and chanted Joy Bangla slogans in tribute to her generous love and respect.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's unique expression of respect, honor and love became viral on social media bringing legendary freedom fighter Majibar Rahman Master again into spotlight.

After reaching Rangpur Zilla School ground from Badarganj in a wheelchair on Wednesday, Majibar Rahman Master told reporters that he came to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and make her divisional grand rally a success.

"I am a brave freedom fighter, I have no problem. Sheikh Hasina should be voted to power again to build a smart Bangladesh," he told reporters.

Master Mujibur Rahman returned home at night on Wednesday after the grand public rally.

Talking to reporters today, Majibar Rahman Master expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for honoring him in the grand rally.

At the same time, he wished for the success of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina's efforts in the vision of building a prosperous smart Bangladesh along with safeguarding the country's independence and sovereignty.

This language activist said, "I had met Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman several times since 1955 and also met Sheikh Hasina at least 15-20 times. In February this year, I met her at the Ekushey Medal distribution ceremony in Dhaka."

He further said, "I have been seeing Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina from an early age even when she was not married. I saw her a few times even after she became the Prime Minister."

"I may not see the Premier again, this may be the last time I saw her at Rangpur Zilla School ground," said the 95-year-old legendary freedom fighter.

He said, "Sheikh Hasina is like my daughter, I have prayed for her. May Almighty Allah bless the Prime Minister to do well in governing the country. We fought at the call of her father, today she is the Prime Minister and our pride."

"It is my plea to Allah to make Bangladesh a developed smart country by 2041 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and help her to materialise Bangabandhu's dream of building a Sonar Bangla," Majibar Rahman said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha