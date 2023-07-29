General

Popular tourist city, Pokhara has experienced reek after garbage pile-up on the street for the past four days.

A protest staged by the locals of the Metropolitan City-32 has caused a halt in picking up garbage and dumping in the temporary landfill site.

As a result, solid waste has been piled up in the main parts of Chipledhunga, Mahendrapul, New Road, New Bazaar and Sirjana Chowk that has caused stinking across the city.

The metropolis had been dumping waste in the temporary garbage management site on the Seti River banks at Lameahal in the metropolis-32 after a halt in the disposal in the landfill site near the Pokhara International Airport.

The local people have protested the disposal of garbage in the temporary site citing non-implementation of the agreement reached with them earlier. They have been putting forth various demands, including construction of infrastructure in the disposal area, and management of a permanent landfill site within six months.

Pokhara metropolis mayor Dhanraj Acharya said a talk with the affected locals was underway to resume waste collection soon. ---

Source: National News Agency