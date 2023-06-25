General

The Pokhara Metropolitan City (PMC) has unveiled its annual policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2080/081 BS with a target to make a prosperous tourist city.

Releasing the annual policies and programmes, PMC Mayor Dhanraj Acharya said that programmes had been advanced with the theme of 'Base of Prosperous Pokhara: Robust Economy and Infrastructure".

Likewise, Mayor Acharya said that tourism, infrastructure development, human resource development, entrepreneurship and good-governance would be kept in priority. The divisions, sections and ward offices of the city would be technology-friendly while the mediation services would be made effective.

Mayor Acharya informed that one-door system would be ensured for accessible, prompt, transparent and citizen-friendly service delivery in the city. 'Hello Mayor Service' would be made further effective while grievance handling mechanism ensured in each ward of the Metropolitan City. The policies and programmes have taken zero-tolerance against corruption.

According to him, dedicated fire brigade and ambulance service would be ensured to the areas across the Seti River; strategic plan of action would be gradually implemented as per the plan to make the city carbon neutral by 2100 BS.

As announced by Mayor Acharya, a project would be launched for Clean Pokhara, Green Pokhara by planting 200,000 saplings within the fiscal year 2081/082 BS.

According to Mayor Acharya, efforts will be made to run the Lakeside area of Pokhara round the clock by formulating appropriate procedures to regulate the nightlife in the city. The policies and programmes of the city have also stated running special programme for the conservation of lake areas, watershed and marshlands in the city.

Cooperatives would be promoted for their concentration on agriculture and production sector for the collection of agricultural produces, storage and expansion of market access and industry and employment generation campaign would be forwarded through commercial goods production from each cooperative organization.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal