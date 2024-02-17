Police adjustment work has already started, says MoHA

Kathmandu: The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that the work related to adjustment of police personnel has been started as per the provisions of the Constitution. Spokesperson of the Ministry, Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, issued a statement on Friday stating that a five-member police staff adjustment committee has started working on it. The five-member committee is working under the coordination of the head of the administration division with the joint secretary of the policy, planning monitoring and evaluation division, the deputy inspector general of police, the under secretary of the ministry and the under secretary of the police personnel administration branch as its members. Spokesman Bhattarai has also stated that the ministry is committed to adjusting police personnel to the Nepal Police and Provincial Police Services in accordance with the Constitution and Police Adjustment Act, 2076 BS. Source: National News Agency Nepal