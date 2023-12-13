Contact Us

Police apprehend 32 including government officials on charge of illegally sending Nepali to foreign countries

Kathmandu: Police have arrested 32 people including two government officers on charge of illegally sending Nepali people to foreign countries. The arrests were made since October 6. They in collusion with human trafficking racketeers facilitated the departures of Nepali people to foreign countries promising jobs by faking their required documents, said Senior Superintendent of Police Somendra Singh Rathaur at a press conference here today. The arrestees charged amount between Rs 15,000 and Rs 55,000 per person, he said. A team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Division made the arrests. The arrestees included government officials, Arbinda Yadav, officer at the Nepal Airlines Corporation and Narbir Khadka, officer at the Department of Immigration. Source: National News Agency Nepal

