The police have held two persons along with a pistol and its live bullets from Bouddha in Kathmandu. The arrestees identified as Basudev Thami of Sindhupalchok and Megh Bahadur Tamang of Sindhuli have been accused of stealing the pistol and bullets that belong to Prabhakar Khadka, the private security officer of Supreme Court justice Nahakul Subedi, said the police.

Tamang was arrested from his rented house in Bouddha, and Thami was held acting on a tip off provided by Tamang, said Superintendent of Police Kumod Dhungel.

They stole a bag containing the pistol and bullets from the apartment of Khadka with the help of a pole fixed with a hook, he said. Following the stealing, Khadka lodged a police complaint. Investigations were underway, he said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal