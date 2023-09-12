General

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said that the police have the capacity to face any challenge to maintain law and order in the future.

“The police forces are ready to perform their legal duty to protect the lives and properties of the people,” he said this while addressing a special welfare meeting with the police personnel of Dhaka Range at Mill Barracks Police Lines.

Chaired by Dhaka Range DIG Syed Nurul Islam, the meeting was addressed among others, by Additional IGPs Md Kamrul Ahsan, Special Branch chief Md Monirul Islam, Md Atiqul Islam, DIG Md Anwar Hossain and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dhaka Md Asaduzzaman.

Superintendents of Police from 13 districts under the range and officers-in-charge (OCs) of 98 police stations and members of various ranks of police were present in the meeting.

The IGP said that police have been able to gain the trust and confidence of the people by providing security to people. “People's expectations from the police have already been increased. To maintain this situation, the policemen have to perform their duty with dedication,” he added.

Mamun said, “We have once seen the rise of militancy and terrorism in the country. The south-western part of the country was a den of terrors. Bomb attacks were carried out in 63 districts simultaneously. What are we seeing now? Militancy in the country is under control as police have been performing their duties under the Prime Minister's zero tolerance policy.”

“Peaceful law and order situation prevails. An investment-friendly environment has been created in the country. The country is developing economically,” the IGP added.

He said stern action will be taken against any policeman who commits any kind of crimes or involved in immoral acts, adding, “The police force will not bear any personal responsibility.”

Later, the IGP met police officers working in various units of the range.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha