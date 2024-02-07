Political parties are lax in implementation of constitutional provisions: Leader Gautam

Kathmandu: Parliamentarian Bamdev Gautam commented that although the constitution stipulated provisions regarding what kind of society we want to build through the competition of multiparty system, the government and the political parties were lax in its implementation. Gautam claimed that none of the Prime Ministers so far had presented the framework for establishing socialism in the country through the system of multiparty competition. In the special hour of today's meeting of National Assembly, parliamentarian Gautam expressed that the money received from foreign employment should be spent in country's development and the government should offer at least 10 per cent interest for that amount. He argued, "Money received from foreign employment is the blood and sweat of people. It is the asset of the government. Last year the country saw remittance inflow at Rs 22 billion while this figure could go up this year." He viewed, "The government should deposit the amount in some bank and offer them at least 10 per cent and spend that amount in development of country. The amount should be returned to the senders upon their return to Nepal." He spoke of the need to improve country's weak economy and take forward country on the path of prosperity. "It is not necessary that those parties in the government should only assume responsibilities. Those parties outside of the government have also equal role. It is imperative that we should contemplate on prospering the country." The leader blamed that none of the governments formed in the wake of promulgation of constitution made efforts to improve country's economy. Source: National News Agency Nepal