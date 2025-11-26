Political Parties’ Registration Extended by Four More Days



Kathmandu: The Election Commission has decided to extend the time for political parties to register for the March 5 election to the House of Representatives. The deadline that was supposed to expire today has been extended by four days.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the decision was made at the request of various political parties, said the Commission’s spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.





In the latest deadline starting November 17 to 26, applications have been received from 106 parties. The Commission has stated that the number of parties registered with the Commission so far is 137.

