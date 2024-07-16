PRAN-RFL wins seven export trophies



The PRAN-RFL Group got seven national export trophies, including three gold, for its outstanding contribution to the country’s export segment for the FY 2021-22.

The country’s one of the leading conglomerates got the trophies from the Ministry of Commerce for exporting agro processing, plastic goods, melamine and light engineering products.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the prizes to the PRAN-RFL Group through a program held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here today.

Now, the Government has awarded ‘National Export Trophy’ to PRAN-RFL Group as the highest exporter for the last 21 consecutive years. In Addition, the group set a record by receiving three gold trophies in a single fiscal year, said a press release.

In agro processing sector, PRAN won all the awards in this category. Habiganj Agro Ltd, PRAN Agro Ltd, and PRAN Foods Ltd. obtained gold, silver and bronze trophies respectively.

Allplast Bangladesh Ltd and Banga Plastic International Ltd of RFL Group got gold and bronze trophies respec

tively in plastic goods sector. Durable Plastic Ltd receives gold trophies in melamine sectors while Rangpur Metal Industries Ltd got bronze trophies in the light engineering sector.

In the program, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group received the gold trophies on behalf of Habiganj Agro and Allplast Bangladesh from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

AKM Moinul Islam Moin and Saiful Islam Sikder, Executive Directors of the group received the award on behalf of PRAN Agro and PRAN Foods respectively. Therefore, R N Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group received the awards on behalf of Durable Plastic, Banga Plastic and Rangpur Metal Industries.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL Group, said, ‘Bangladesh is aiming for hundreds of billions of dollars in export revenue in the coming years by emphasizing export diversification. So, we have to focus more on potential sectors besides the ready-made garments. PRAN-RFL Group has been working hard on export diversification and is beginn

ing to see success,’ he said.

PRAN-RFL Group, the country’s leading food manufacturer and exporter, started exporting its products to France in 1997. At present, the group is exporting its wide range of products to 145 countries worldwide including India, Nepal, Malaysia, UAE, Oman, UK, USA and Canada.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha