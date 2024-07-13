Present situation arose due to resolve to uphold good governance: PM Dahal



Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said the latest political development arose due to his resolve to not to make any compromise on the topic of good governance.

Speaking in a meeting of the House of Representatives today in course of presenting proposal seeking a vote of confidence, the PM recalled that while assuming office as the Prime Minister he had made a commitment to maintain good governance in the country.

“I had made a resolve that I am committed to changing the situation by accepting and not hiding the fact that people have a kind of dissatisfaction towards us. Efforts were made to simplify the State’s delivery of services to the people,” he said, adding, “The government made efforts to establish a system of appointing the university’s leadership based on meritocracy. Initiatives were made to give a feel of good governance to the people. The government under my leadership made efforts to address the narrative that there is a special class in the country that is above the law, and t

o quell the dissatisfaction that this narrative generated among the people.”

‘Let us not move towards conflict’

Prime Minister Dahal also on the occasion urged the two big parties in the parliament not to take the nation towards conflict in the name of constitution amendment in contravention to the agreement.

He recalled that the constitution making process in the Constituent Assembly had been pursued through extensive discussions and the maximum national consensus. Arguing that the initiative for national consensus could also be taken in broad day light and openly informing the people, the PM said, “If the intention of national consensus had been right, it could have been initiated in this esteemed parliament.”

‘I had no interest to run an ad-hoc government’

The Prime Minister also made it clear on the occasion that he has no interest whatsoever to run an ad-hoc government to the extent that it would raise a moral question.

“I had no interest whatsoever to run an ad-hoc government to the point that i

t would raise a moral question. I was ready for seeking a vote of confidence the next day (the Nepali Congress and UML signed an agreement to form new government) if time was not needed to make the technical preparations. Therefore, I informed the Parliament that I will take the vote of confidence within 10 days,” he said.

Stating that efforts were made to render the government ineffective when it had been involved day in and out in the rescue and relief efforts in the aftermath of the landslide and floods in the country, the Prime Minister insisted that no decision having long-term impact and no appointments have been made after the CPN (UML) withdrew its support to the government.

He made it clear that he was never worried over the vote of confidence and the Prime Ministerial position. “I may or may not get the vote of confidence, may or may not remain in the post of Prime Minister, I am and was not at all worried over these matters,” he said adding that he was rather worried over the latest political d

evelopments. He commented that the first and second largest parties in the Parliament had not come closer in trust.

“Generally in a democracy the main competing parties do not join hands to form a government. The experiences of history throughout the country show this. Such types of coalitions have increased autocracy and weakened democracy. Therefore, usually there is no such practice. We also have the same concern,” the PM asserted.

Source: National News Agency RSS