President appoints chief whip, 5 whips

DHAKA, President Mohammed Shahabuddin today appointed Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, member of parliament from Madaripur-1 constituency as the Chief Whip of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad(JS). In line with the Bangladesh (Whip) Order, 1972, the President gave the appointments. Parliament Secretariat's Human Resources Division-1, published the gazette in this regard. The President also appointed five ruling party lawmakers as whips. They are: Iqbalur Rahim (Dinajpur -3), Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, (Joypurhat-2), Md Nazrul Islam Babu, (Naraynganj-2), Saimum Sarwar Kamal,(Cox's Bazar-2) and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, (Narail-2). Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha