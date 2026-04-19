President of FNCCI Calls for Shift in Perspective Towards Private Sector



Kanchanpur: President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has urged all to change their viewpoint towards the private sector. Inaugurating the 34th annual general assembly of Kanchanpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhakal argued the concept that the private sector was there only to make profit should be changed. He highlighted the significant contribution of the private sector to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) and its role in infrastructure development.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dhakal emphasized the tourism potential of the Sudurpaschim Province, identifying key religious tourist destinations such as Badimalika and Ramaroshan. He advocated for the promotion of these areas to boost tourism.





President Dhakal expressed confidence that returns will be obtained if honest efforts were made. He also highlighted the strategic advantage of Sudurpaschim Province being close to India’s mega industrial estates, which could be beneficial for economic growth in the region.

