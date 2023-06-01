Key Issues, politics

President Mohammed Shahabuddin left Dhaka for Ankara on a six-day-visit to attend the installation ceremony of Turkish president-elect Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slated for June 3.

"The President, at the invitation of the Turkey government, will attend the oath-taking ceremony of his Turkish counterpart at the Presidential Complex in Ankara at 5 pm (Turkey local time) there," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

A VVIP aircraft (Flight No-BG 207) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and his entourage members, left Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport for Ankara Esenboga Airport, Ankara at around 11. 00 tonight, he added.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Cabinet Secretary, Chiefs of the three Services, and other civil and military high officials concerned saw him off at the VVIP Lounge of the airport.

On his arrival at Ankara airport, Mohammed Shahabuddin will be received by Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey M Amanul Haq and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Turkey at 4:45 am (local time).

The President will attend several programmes, including official engagements with high-level dignitaries and an official dinner hosted by his Turkish counterpart Erdogan at Cankaya Palace, Ankara, during the visit.

The President will stay at Sheraton Ankara Hotel during his visit.

He is expected to return home by a VVIP aircraft (Flight No BG 208) on June 6, according to the programme schedule.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha