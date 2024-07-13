President Paudel consults legal experts



President Ram Chandra Paudel has consulted constitutional and legal experts in the wake of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s failure to secure trust vote in the parliament today.

PM Dahal’s proposal of trust vote was rejected by a majority of House of Representatives members, thereby creating constitutional responsibility to the President to summon political parties for the formation of new government.

In this regard, he held the consultation with legal experts on how constitutional provisions could be employed.

The experts President Paudel listened to were Purna Man Shakya, Bipin Adhikari, Gopal Krishna Ghimire, Hari Har Dahal, Sher Bahadur KC, Tikaram Bhattarai, Chandra Kant Gyawali, Sitaram KC and others, according to President’s secretariat.

Source: National News Agency RSS