President Ramchandra Paudel expressed grief over the untimely demise of Constituent Assembly (CA) Chairperson Subas Nembang.

The President said he was aggrieved and shocked from the unexpected demise of Nembang.

In a tweet, President Paudel expressed his tribute to Nembang and extended deep condolences to the grief-stricken Nembang family, pro-republicans and his party, CPN-UML. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal