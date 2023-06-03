Key Issues

President Ramchandra Paudel has honoured and protected the parliament and the constitution by authenticating the citizenship bill, stated the Nepali Congress.

Then President ‘ignored’ the constitutional provision to certificate the bill that was in line with Article 113 (4) of the Constitution presented for the second time by the parliament after going through all due procedures, NC pointed out.

In addition to fulfilling his constitutional responsibility to safeguard parliamentary supremacy and the Constitution, the incumbent President protected the national unity while evading a constitutional crisis by authenticating the bill in line with the same Article, noted a statement issued on Saturday by Min Bishwokarma, head of the NC Central Information, Communication and Publicity Department.

The attention of the NC has been drawn to the matter of misinterpretation of the Constitution, and spreading misinformation about the Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill, 2079 BS framed to amend the Nepal Citizenship Act, 2063 BS, stated the NC.

This initiative will address the demands of hundreds of Nepali people who have been deprived of citizenship certificates for long, according to the NC.

On a pardon granted to Resham Chaudhary, a convict in the Tikapur massacre, the NC said it was inappropriate to blame the presidential institution as the President pardoned the remaining jail term of Chaudhary in line with the Constitution and upon the recommendation of the government. It has also condemned such ‘propaganda’ about the esteemed presidential institution. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal