President summons HoR members for staking claim of prime ministerial post



President Ram Chandra Paudel has summoned the members of the House of Representatives (HoR) to stake a claim for prime minister, showing the support of two or more political parties representing in the HoR as per article 76 (2) of constitution. President Paudel gave the deadline for it till 5:00pm Sunday (July 14).

The President made such call after the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ failed to secure trust vote in the HoR meeting on Friday. Dahal was elected PM on December 25, 2022.

President Paudel mentioned that he received the letter from Speaker on Dahal’s failure in trust motion in the HoR meeting. The HoR member who can get a majority of support from two or more political parties in HoR would be appointed the new Prime Minister, and the call was made for it, according to President’s Office.

Source: National News Agency RSS