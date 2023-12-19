Problems seen in industry, construction sectors will be resolved pronto: Finance Minister

Manahari: Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has shared that problems seen in the industry and construction sector in recent period would be resolved immediately. At a programme organised by Makawanpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hetauda today, Finance Minister Mahat mentioned that problems seen due to bank's interest rate and payment would be resolved. The management process for the industrial area located in Hetauda would be forwarded in collaboration of Makwanpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private sector, and the government would make decision soon on the issue of Hetuda Cement Industry, he said. The Finance Minister urged the private sector to carry out activities collaborating with local government, administration and security bodies in festivals to be held in Makawanpur. Similarly, MCCI President Krishna Kumar Gupta, President of Contractors' Association, Makawanpur, Bal Gopal Kandel submitted separate memoranda to Minister Mahat. Nepali Congress Bagmati Province President I ndra Bahadur Baniya, central committee member of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Krishna Katwal, NC Makawanpur District President Buddha Lama, among others were present on the occasion. Source: National News Agency Nepal