Prof Yunus calls for immediate ceasefire to protect Palestinians

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the global leaders to enforce an immediate and complete ceasefire to protect the Palestinian people from brutalities along with holding accountable all those responsible for the crimes against humanity in Palestine.

He made the call while addressing the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The chief adviser said the genocide in Gaza continues unabated despite global concerns and condemnation.

“The situation in Palestine just does not concern the Arabs or Muslims at large rather the entire humanity. Palestinians are no expendable people. All those responsible for the crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people must be held accountable,” he said.

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh calls for an immediate and complete ceasefire to protect the Palestinian people from the brutalities, particularly against the children and women.

He suggested that the international community, including the UN, needs to act in earnest to im

plement the two-state solution that remains the only path to bring lasting peace in the Middle-East.

The Nobel Laureate said the two and a half year long war in Ukraine has claimed far too many lives and the war has impacted far and wide, even lending deeper economic implications in Bangladesh.

“We would urge both sides to pursue dialogue to resolve the differences and end the war,” he said.

