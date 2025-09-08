Prohibitory Order Enforced in Pokhara Amid Demonstrations



Pokhara: The District Administration Office, Kaski has enforced a prohibitory order in some areas of the Pokhara Valley of Kaski district. Chief District Officer Rudra Devi Sharma announced that Sahid Chowk at Pokhara metropolis-7 has been declared a prohibited zone starting from 2:00 pm today until further notice.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the order covers the area around Shahid Chowk, specifying boundaries extending to ‘Y’ Chowk towards the east, Milan Chowk in the northeast, Fish Tail Gate (Baidam) towards the west, the Land Revenue Office towards the north, and up to the Rastra Bank near the tourism board, dam side towards the southwest. This decision was made for security reasons in response to demonstrations held by ‘Gen Z’ groups.





During the enforcement of this order, any form of protest, assembly, sit-in, rally, or picketing involving more than five people is restricted.

