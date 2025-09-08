Curfew Imposed in Birgunj Following Vandalism by ‘Jen-Z’ Group



Birgunj: The District Administration Office (DAO) has imposed a curfew in the Birgunj Metropolitan Area, effective from 9:00 PM today. The curfew comes after incidents of vandalism and arson by a group identified as ‘Jen-Z,’ targeting public properties in the Ghantaghar and Maisthan areas earlier this evening. Parsa’s Chief District Officer, Toy Narayan Suvedi, announced that the curfew will last from Monday 9:00 PM to Tuesday 9:00 AM.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the curfew has been issued under the Local Administration Act, 2028. It prohibits any kind of procession, demonstration, gathering, or blockade in designated areas. These areas include the east of the metropolitan area at the bypass road, west at Sirsiya bridge, north at Gandakchok, and south at Shankaracharya gate.





The Chief District Officer also mentioned that the curfew might be extended depending on the situation on Tuesday. The ‘Gen-Z’ group reportedly protested by burning tires in the evening, prompting the enforcement of the curfew.

