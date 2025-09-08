GenZ Protest in Kathmandu Valley: 14 Fatalities as Injured Receive Treatment Across Hospitals



Kathmandu: Fourteen demonstrators who were injured in the GenZ protest held in the Kathmandu Valley have died while receiving treatment at various hospitals. The protest, which turned violent, has also left more than 100 people injured, with many currently undergoing medical care at different health facilities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, six demonstrators succumbed to their injuries at the Trauma Centre, where 25 injured individuals are still receiving treatment, with five reported to be in critical condition. At the Civil Service Hospital, three out of the injured have died. Meanwhile, one of the 20 injured individuals at Kathmandu Medical College has also passed away.





Additionally, 34 injured protestors are being treated at Everest Hospital, with three fatalities reported. Furthermore, one injured person has died at TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, where 16 others are receiving medical attention.





In response to the situation, the Ministry of Health and Population has instructed that arrangements be made for the free treatment of those injured in the protest. Ananda Kafle, the spokesperson at the Home Ministry, mentioned that the process of collecting details on the losses incurred during the GenZ demonstration is currently ongoing.

