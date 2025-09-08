RSP Demands Impartial Investigation Into Nationwide Protests



Kathmandu: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has demanded an impartial investigation into the incidents involving death and injuries in the Gen-Z protests held across the country today. Issuing a statement after an emergency meeting of the party secretariat, the RSP demanded free treatment for those injured and the formation of a high-level judicial investigation commission to probe the incident. The party also paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the statement issued by RSP General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti also condemns the excessive use of force by the police during the protests.

