Suspension Bridge Over Mohana River Enhances Connectivity Between Kailali and Kanchanpur



Dhangadhi: A suspension bridge over the Mohana river has been completed, establishing a direct link between Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13 in Kailali district and Rajghat of Krishnapur Municipality-9 in Kanchanpur district. The construction of this bridge has significantly reduced travel time for residents of the two districts, enhancing connectivity and ease of access.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the bridge construction has brought comfort to the people of the Rajghat area, particularly in terms of travel convenience. Sharada Devi Chaudhary, a former people’s representative of Krishnapur Municipality, highlighted the improved accessibility that the bridge provides to the Dhangadhi bazaar, a vital hub for healthcare and other services.

Local resident Padam BK confirmed that the market is now more accessible due to the new bridge. Bishnu Joshi, an engineer of Krishnapur Municipality, explained that the bridge was built through a partnership between the local users’ committee and a constructi

on company, with an investment of Rs 8 million.