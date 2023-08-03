General

The procedure of giving promotions of the assistant teachers to the post of head teacher in primary schools has started recently.

As the complications over giving promotion of government primary school teachers have been resolved, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education today issued an office order for the promotion of 201 assistant teachers of Lakshmipur Sadar, Kamalnagar and Raipur upazilas of Lakshmipur district to the post of head teacher (grade-11, pay scale-12500-30230 taka) in view of the recommendations of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission.

With the issuance of this office order, the long-standing desire of the assistant teachers has been over, a press release said here today.

The promoted head teachers have been asked to join in the new post going to the Primary Education Officer of the district in the morning of August 8 next.

If anyone fails to join on the aforesaid date, he or she would be deemed not eligible for promotion and his or her order of promotion shall stand cancelled.

The newly-joined teachers will be posted within two working days after their joining date.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha