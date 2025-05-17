

Kathmandu: CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that all sorts of discrimination should be ended for the nation’s overall development. Inaugurating the Seventh National Conference of All Nepal Women’s Association (Socialist) in Kathmandu on Saturday, the former Prime Minister emphasized that despite the impressive participation of women in different political movements, their economic and social transformation has not yet taken place in the country. Chairman Nepal underscored the need to protect constitutionally-ensured rights to safeguard women’s rights effectively.





According to National News Agency Nepal, as many as 600 representatives from across the country are participating in the event, which is scheduled to conclude on Sunday. The conference has brought together various stakeholders to discuss and address the pressing issues faced by women in Nepal.





Senior leader of CPN (US), Jhalanath Khanal, highlighted the necessity of women empowerment to alleviate poverty in the country. He pointed out that empowering women is crucial for the overall development and progress of the nation.





Association’s Chairwoman Jayanti Rai expressed the importance of providing the right education for women’s social and economic empowerment. She stressed that education plays a pivotal role in enabling women to contribute effectively to society and the economy.

