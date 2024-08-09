Protect indigenous nationalities’ languages: CM Lama



Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Bahadur Singh Lama, has said it is present need to protect language of indigenous nationalities.

Addressing a programme organized by the Chitwan district coordination council of the Nepal Indigenous Nationalities’ Federation on the occasion of the 30th World Indigenous People’s Day on Friday, CM Lama expressed worry that some mother tongues of indigenous communities were on the verge of extinction for lack of protection in time.

Even the non-indigenous people should have knowledge on language and literature of indigenous people, he said, adding that it would help create atmosphere conducive to the protection of mother tongues.

During the programme held at Narayani Kala Mandir, people from various ethnic communities made cultural performances.

Federation’s Chairman Mahendra Dura informed that 17 ethnic communities were associated with the organization which was instituted in 2055BS.

Chitwan is a home to over 40 indigenous communities, according to Dura.

Source: Nati

onal News Agency RSS