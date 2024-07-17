Wed. Jul 17th, 2024
Quota protesters attack DU assistant proctor

Dhaka University Assistant Proctor Prof Abdul Muhit was seriously injured when some anti-quota protesters attacked him near the Central Shaheed Minar area this afternoon.

The protesters attacked him when the proctorial team went to the Central Shaheed Minar and asked the outsiders, via loudspeaker, to leave the campus around 4:40pm.

The protesters shouted “Bhuaa, Bhuaa” (fake, fake) and tried to drove them away. At one stage, some protesters attacked Muhit from behind, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, the proctorial team rescued him and took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha

