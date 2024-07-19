Quota reform issue will be resolved quickly thru discussion: Mozammel

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque today said Quota reform issue will be resolved quickly through discussion with protesters.

“Today, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Law minister Anisul Huq invited Quota reform protesters to sit in the discussion”, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel said at freedom fighters’ rally as the chief guest at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital.

The rally was held in Dhaka city protesting the ‘derogatory remarks’ on the Liberation War and the heroic freedom fighters by the students agitating for quota reform arranged by Muktijoddha Sramik-Karmachari-Peshajibi Samannay Parishad.

Former shipping minister and heroic freedom fighter Shajahan Khan, MP presided over the rally.

Freedom fighters – Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Advocate Qamrul Islam, MP, Mohammad Solaiman Salim, MP, Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi, Dhaka south city AL General Secr

etary Humayun Kabir and leader of various professional organizations were present, among others, in the rally.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha