Fri. Oct 18th, 2024
General

Radio collar installed on rowdy Govinde, tusks cut down


The Chitwan National Park (CNP) has installed a radio collar on the rowdy Govinde, a male wild elephant in the park. The radio collar was fixed on Govinde after it attacked and killed an employee at CNP.

The device is a radio transmitter that helps to track the animal’s movement remotely.

Information officer at CNP, Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, informed that the radio collar was attached to the elephant by taming it at the Khorsor area. The elephant got its tusks cut down in a bid to minimize the risk.

Govinde had taken the life of a CNP employee on October 3. “The remote monitoring device was attached to the male pachyderm and its tusk polled after it went marauding, risking employees’ life,” Tiwari added.

Dhurbe, Govinde, and Makuna are some of the male elephants that are notorious and disruptive in CNP and the vicinity. The male pachyderms, which are distanced from the herds, are more aggressive when they experience a must, fit of sexual urge, according to the park.

Source: National News Agency RSS

