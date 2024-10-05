Rangpur AL leader held in Sajjad murder case

Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) today arrested general secretary of Hajirhat Thana Awami League (AL) Wajedul Arefin Milon in the vegetable seller Sajjad Hossain murder case.

“A police team from the Kotwali police station of RpMP arrested Milon from the Keranirhat area of the city in the early hours of today,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of RpMP’s Kotwali police station Md. Ataur Rahman told BSS tonight.

Milon is also former Ward No. 11 councilor of Rangpur City Corporation.

He is an accused in the murder case of vegetable vendor Sajjad Hossain, who was shot dead when police and AL leaders and activists attacked the students and people in the Anti-Discrimination Student-People Movement on July 19 last in the city.

“Sajjad’s wife Jitu Begum filed a murder case accusing 57 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 300 more unknown persons, on August 21 last,” the OC said.

Later, the plaintiff withdrew the names of 13 people, including six officials of RpMP, from the case through an affidavit

in the court.

“Investigating Officer of the case Sub-inspector Khaled produced the accused with a 10-day remand prayer to Rangpur Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court this afternoon when the court fixed the date of hearing on the plea tomorrow,” the OC said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha