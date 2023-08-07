General

The newly appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police of Rangpur Range Abdul Baten today expressed his commitment to protect people's lives centering the upcoming national elections.

“Strict actions will be taken against any political party activists or terrorists who obstruct people's lives and movement around the national parliament elections,” he said.

Before paying rich tributes to the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the DIG said this while talking to the reporters at the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) here.

DIG Abdul Baten said the parliament elections are imminent, the Election Commission will undertake many activities for holding the election. Political parties will participate in it.

“However, if any political activists or terrorists destroy people's property, obstruct movement, we will take necessary actions against them. No one will be spared in this case,” he said. He firmly hoped that the people of Rangpur would help the police work.

“I hope more peace will prevail in the peaceful Rangpur division. Police will be more active for ensuring the safety and security of people's lives and property,” he said.

The DIG said that most of the crimes are happening centering drugs and land related disputes and police will be vigilant to protect people's property.

“Along with this, I will take measures to prevent the spread of drugs in Rangpur division with the assistance of people from different levels of society,” he added.

Later, the new DIG Abdul Baten paid tributes at the Bangabandhu's mural adjacent to the Rangpur Zilla School Intersection.

Additional DIGs of Rangpur Range Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Mehedul Karim and SM Rashidul Islam, District SP Md Ferdous Ali Chowdhury and other police officials were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha