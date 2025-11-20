Recommendation Made to Mobilize Nepali Army for Upcoming Elections



Kathmandu: A recommendation has been put forward to the Council of Ministers to deploy the Nepali Army for the upcoming House of Representatives election. The decision was made during a meeting of the National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Sushila Karki.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting concluded with the decision to recommend the mobilization of the Nepali Army as per Article 266 (1) of the constitution. The aim is to ensure that the elections are conducted in an environment that is free, impartial, and devoid of fear. This recommendation was conveyed through a press statement by NSC member-secretary, Suman Raj Aryal.





The meeting also addressed various issues, including potential national security challenges arising from recent developments at both the national and international levels. Discussions included strategies to tackle these challenges in the future. Furthermore, the NSC’s eighth annual report for 2081/82 was reviewed and endorsed with necessary amendments during the session.

