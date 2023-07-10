Key Issues, politics

Foreign Minister NP Saud has said Nepal's relations with neighbouring countries- China and India should be further strengthened.

During the meeting of International Relations and Tourism Committee of the Parliament held on Monday, Foreign Minister Saud stressed that the relations with these two countries could not been compared with each other.

"The impact of both neighbouring countries as the emerging economy is increasing, and both have traditional relations with Nepal. It should be further strengthened. The relations should not be compared with each other", he mentioned.

The countries should put their concerns in a transparent manner, added Minister Saud. Stating that the relationship with India is historic and specific, the Foreign Minister viewed that Nepal's relations with India is significant in view of open border, two-third trade and transit facility.

Similarly, Nepal is committed to One-China Policy, he stressed that Nepali territory would not be allowed to be used against neighbouring countries.

Minister Saud pointed out the need of maximum mobilization of development assistance of USA and European Union, adding he shared the information that Millennium Challenge Corporation would be implemented from coming August.

Memorandum of Understanding regarding Belt and Road Initiatives was signed in 2017 and discussion was underway regarding its implementation, he said. Foreign Minister Saud further said that the foreign ministry should be re-structured.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal