Returnee migrant opts for dragon fruit farming



Pratiman Thapa, a returnee migrant from South Korea, has opted for commercial farming of dragon fruit at Pala village in Kathekhola Rural Municipality, Baglung.

Thapa, who started commercial dragon fruit farming in 2077 BS, has grown as high as 1,500 plants of dragon fruit.

“I started dragon fruit farming by getting ideas from Youtube videos after returning home from South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Thapa shared.

According to Thapa, he has done his farming in 15 ropani of land by investing Rs 2 million.

He was of the view that the commercial farming of dragon fruit is much easier compared to the other fruits and added that it gives production in 15 months. “I made Rs 400,000 in income in a short span of time,” Thapa shared.

“I started dragon fruit farming by bringing its plants from Chitwan. Now, I have been supplying the productions for Rs 400 per kilogram in the markets in Beni, Pokhara and Baglung,” Thapa said.

He also stated that dragon fruit farming is not that labour-intensive as compar

ed to other fruits and has immense market potential too.

Source: National News Agency RSS