Rishad to play for Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash



Bangladesh leg spinner Rishad Hossain was roped in by Hobart Hurricanes to play the Australia’s domestic T20 tournament Big Bash League (BBL).

He was the only Bangladesh player to have been picked up by any franchise of BBL this season. A total of 10 Bangladesh players-nine male and one female put their name for the drafts, which took place today.

Hobart posted the news on their official social media outlets, saying: “Bangladeshi Tiger has joined the Hurricanes! Welcome to Rishad Hossain, an exciting young leg spinner who will take the BBL|14 by storm!”

The Big Bash League is considered as the second best domestic T20 tournament after IPL.

Rishad shot to the limelight during the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies in this year, by taking 14 wickets. His big hitting prowess is another thing that made him a proper T20 material.

Rishad, however, will be the only second Bangladeshi player to feature in BBL, after ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who played for two different franchises. Shakib played for Ade

laide Strikers in 2014 and in the following year, he featured in Melbourne Renegades.

The 14th edition of the Australian franchise T20 tournament will take place from December 15 this year to January 27 next year. Hobart Hurricanes played final twice but failed to win any title so far.

