Role of insurance surveyors significant: FM Mahat

Kathmandu: Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said the role of insurance surveyor was significant. At a programme organised by Nepal Insurance Surveyor Association here today, Finance Minister Mahat pointed out that the service of insurance surveyors was meaningful for risk reduction. "Although insurance started a long time ago, it has not become a common in Nepal. A concept regarding the necessity of insurance for risk reduction has not been developed yet," he mentioned. The Finance Minister laid emphasis on the need of creating awareness about insurance informing the people about the benefits of insurance, sharing that life and non-life insurance can reduce the possible huge risks that might occur in future by contributing little in present as everyone can face problems in their life. He viewed that the insurance companies should not hesitate to give insurance amount to insurance policy owner during emergency, which would disseminate positive message among those willing to be enrolled in insur ance policy. The Finance Minister stressed that all those connected with insurance regulatory bodies and Nepal Insurance Authority should change the way they are working by removing obstacles surfaced in insurance expansion. The role of surveyors was significant and effective to settle the problems surfaced between insurance policy owners and insurance companies in course of providing insurance amount, mentioned FM Mahat, adding the role of surveyors was meaningful to take insurance to a new height. Source: National News Agency RSS