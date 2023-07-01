Key Issues

Speaker Devraj Ghimire said that the role of journalists reporting on parliamentary affairs is important in conveying the role of MPs and Parliament to the people.

Inaugurating the eighth annual general assembly of the Society of Parliamentary Affairs Journalists today, he said that it is important to bring the issues of public representatives to their constituents and shed light on the work of the parliament and the parliamentary committees through the media.

National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina said that the role of the members of the society to disseminate news of parliamentary affairs is important and emphasized on writing meaningful news.

He said that the Media Council Bill that was prepared after a lot of hard work has not able to move forward after reaching the House of Representatives.

Deputy Speaker Indira Ranamagar said that journalists are the mirror of the state and hence their role in bringing out the correct information of the Parliament is significant.

National Assembly Vice Chair Urmila Aryal said that the media conveys the voice of the people's representatives to the people.

General Secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat, Dr Bharatraj Gautam, Society's Founder President Hari Bahadur Thapa and incumbent President Sanjeev Bagale also expressed their views on the occasion.

The convention will elect a new 15-member working committee today.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal