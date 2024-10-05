Rooppur power plant is the biggest white elephant of former govt: Prof Mainul

Economist Dr Mainul Islam said Rooppur power plant is the biggest white elephant of the former government.

He also said the deal signed with Adani Group has caused huge losses to the country’s economy.

Professor Mainul Islam came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion on ‘Dialogue for Democratic Reconstruction’ at the city’s Hotel Agrabad today.

The Center for Governance Studies (CGS) is holding a series of dialogues on every sector of the country.

Dr. Mainul Islam said the previous government has turned the country into an arena of looting and corruption.

‘Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) needs to be reformed and institutionalized. One third of parliamentary seats should be reserved for women. If an independent police commission is formed, reforms will go a long way. Presidential election should also be done through voting,’ he added.

Professor Nizam Uddin Ahmad, a researcher of parliamentary affairs and a former professor of public administration department of Chattogram University, said f

undamental rights must be protected if steps are taken to change the constitution.

Zillur Rahman, executive director of CGS, said that even if the results are not visible immediately, we must continue our efforts to establish a democratic state.

Other speakers came up with a number of proposals including improving the quality of education, encouraging students to do research and expanding technical education.

CGS executive director Zillur Rahman conducted the function while teachers-students, lawyers, politicians, industrial entrepreneurs, civil society, media workers, rights activists, small entrepreneurs, women organizers, volunteers and other professionals from various fields took part in the discussion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha