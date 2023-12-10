RPP Nepal CWC meeting today

The meeting of RPP Nepal Central Working Committee is going to start from today. During the two-day meeting, President Kamal Thapa is scheduled to present political report while general secretary Rajaram Bartaula and treasurer Gyanendra Karki will present organizational and financial reports respectively. Thapa will be presenting the political work paper on economic prosperity through good governance. The meeting of the execution committee approved on Saturday approved the working paper with some amendments. Following discussions in the central committee meeting, a decision will be taken about the formation of fronts with other parties and the preparation of a movement, said General Secretary Bartaula. Source:National News Agency Nepal