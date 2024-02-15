RSS anniversary: Launch of news in Maithili language stressed

The district office of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) in Saptari organized a programme to observe RSS' 63rd anniversary on Thursday. The speakers at the programme underlined the need for RSS to launch news service in Maithili language as well. Lawmaker at Madhes Province, Satish Kumar Singh, viewed RSS has played a significant role on development of Nepali media. He suggested the State-run media to write news against corruption as well. Singh expressed worry over journalists' departure from profession owing to low and no payment. Madhes Province Chief of RSS, Tika Ram Sunar, viewed RSS is committed to well inform public. He had prioritized the news on development activities in Madhes. Press freedom fighter and noted journalist Bidyanath Jha said journalist should also carry on profession responsibly. He observed that RSS used to write news about government while it has been writing about people in the wake of change in system. FNJ district chapter chair Shravan Kumar Dev and chair of Maithili Literature Council, Avadesh Kumar Jha, stressed that RSS should disseminate news in Maithili language. Council chair Jha further said Council would also extend support if RSS launched Maithili language service. Source: National News Agency Nepal