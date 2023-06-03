General

Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)'s executive chairperson and former President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Dharmendra Jha has been honoured with the ‘Manoj Chaudhary Memorial Journalism Award-2080’. He received the award for his contributions to the society through journalism.

FNJ central president Bipul Pokharel, chairperson of the Minimum Wages Fixation Committee Sangita Khadka, mayor of Garuda Municipality Kantha Mani Prasad Jayaswal, president of the FNJ, Rautahat chapter Prem Chandra Jha and the municipality deputy mayor and chairperson of the Manoj Chaudhary Memorial Foundation Punam Chaudhary jointly handed the award to RSS chair Jha and draped shawls on him amid a function here today orngaised by the FNJ Rautahat chapter. The award carries a purse of Rs 25,000.

Instituted by municipality deputy mayor and Foundation chair Chaudhary in memory of her spouse Manoj, deputy executive editor of Gorkhapatra Daily, Kumar Bibeknanda Mishra had bagged the award last year.

On the occasion, RSS chair Jha stressed the need for media persons to work to elevate the image of journalism by self-evaluating their work. “All should work together to purify FNJ keeping discipline at the center, ”he said.

Likewise, the FNJ central chair Pokharel viewed that such honour would help further encourage media-persons. “There is a need to improve journalism practices. New generation should take up this profession.”

Source: National News Agency-Nepal