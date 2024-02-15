RSS employees show talent

Kathmandu: Rastriya Samachar samiti (RSS) Employees' Association organised a 'talent show' on the occasion of 63rd anniversary of RSS. At a programme organised in the RSS premises on Thursday, RSS Executive Chairperson Dharmendra Jha, General Manager Siddharaj Rai, different chiefs, journalists and employees presented their talent. Poem, haiku, caricature, songs and dances were performed on the occasion. Chairperson Jha also shared that initiatives were taken to augment quality and trustworthiness of RSS service. In the past, RSS management leaders had launched new initiatives on different occasions, and the incumbent management has also forwarded schemes to make RSS more dynamic, he mentioned. Chair Jha stated that the media organisation achieved the expected results amidst limited means and resources and challenges till its 63rd years' of journey. "The organisation becomes dynamic if employee organisations become vibrant. Such type of creative programmes organised for the progress and welfare of the org anisation will be helpful to make the organisation alive", he stressed. Similarly, General Manager Rai laid the emphasis on active role of different organisations at RSS for its development, adding various schemes were put in place for quality service. Association Chairperson Pabitra Gurugain explained the objective of the programme. Deputy General Managers-Shyam Prasad Rimal and Somnath Lamichhane-Chief Editor Yekraj Pathak, English Desk Chief Dipraj Sanyal, International Desk Chief Dillip Adhikari, RSS Employees Union, Kalika Khadka, among others recited poems, and haiku in the event. Source: National News Agency Nepal