‘RTI compliance enhances public trust towards government’



Kathmandu: Various speakers have underlined the need of nurturing a culture of providing access to the public information as it enhances public trust towards the government.

At an interaction on ‘Role of Stakeholders for Promotion of Right to Information’ organized by RTI Federation at Gokarneswor municipality today, lawmaker Shanti Shrestha said RTI can contribute to check corruption and irregularities by promoting openness and accountability.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Manoj Duwadi stressed the need for the public agencies to routinely disclose the information related to their decisions and actions in a transparent manner.

RTI campaigner Taranath Dahal condemned using police force to arrest RTI campaigners while demanding information about the actions of public agencies which are carried out by the mobilization of taxpayers’ money.

Member and spokesperson of National Women Commission Krishna Kumari Khatiwada Poudel asserted that municipalities with irregularities had resorted to get

RTI campaigners arrested.

Member and spokesperson of the National Information Commission Kamala Oli Thapa said arrest of campaigners for requesting information was manifestation of a feudal mindset.

Also speaking on the occasion were Constituent Assembly member Rameswor Phuyal, Gokarneswor municipality mayor Deepak Kumar Risal, deputy mayor Sannani Lama, human rights activist Uttam Pudasaini and Federation chair Umid Bagchand.

Source: National News Agency RSS