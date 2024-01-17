Saber seeks ADB’s cooperation in protecting environment

DHAKA, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today sought cooperation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in protecting the country's environment and forests. He made the remark when ADB Country Representative to Bangladesh Edimon Ginting met him at his office here. During the meeting, Saber Hossain said the incumbent government is committed to protecting the country's environment and forests. "Therefore, in addition to dealing with climate change, the cooperation of international development partners like ADB is very necessary for the development of the country's environment and forests," he said. The environment minister said to this end, priorities will be set and action plan will be formulated following Bangladesh National Adaptation Plan and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan. Besides, he said, special effective initiatives will be implemented to check air and noise pollution, seeking cooperation from international development partners in conserving and developing the overall environment of the country. Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Representative, said various programmes adopted by Bangladesh to deal with climate change impacts, are being followed by other countries of the world. He said ADB will always stand by Bangladesh and ADB's cooperation in Bangladesh will continue in the future. Earlier, Saber Hossain held a consultation meeting for the preparation of 100-day priority action plan of his ministry on various issues including waste management, plastic pollution control, air pollution control and climate change impact. In the ministry's meeting room at the Bangladesh Secretariat, he exchanged views with the representatives of various environmental non-governmental organisations including the BRAC, CPD, ESDO, BELA, Sajida Foundation and Waste Concern. Environment Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Joint Secretary (Environment) Mohammad Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Architect Iqbal Habib and senior officials of the ministry and non-governmental organisations, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha