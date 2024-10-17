SAFF women’s championship from today; India-Pakistan to take on in opening match



Kathmandu: The seventh edition of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship is kicking off at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu today.

ANFA shared that Nepal along with the Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Bhutan and Bangladesh are taking part in the championship. The final match of the championship is scheduled to take place on October 30.

According to ANFA, the participating teams have been divided into two groups. Defending champion Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’, while Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives are in Group ‘B’.

The opening match of the tournament will be held between India and Pakistan today. Nepal will take on Bhutan on Friday.

Source: National News Agency RSS